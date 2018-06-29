LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-06-18

LONDON, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.96% to $2155.00, copper price down by 0.64% to $6647.00, lead price down by 0.94% to $2414.00, nickel price up by 0.10% to $14790.00, tin price down by 0.96% to $19660.00, zinc price up by 0.75% to $2899.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.63% to $78500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.