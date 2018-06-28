Bundestag President salutes peaceful nature of political changes in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is on an official visit in Germany, met with Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble on June 28.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Zohra Mnatsakanyan and Wolfgang Schäuble expressed satisfaction over the active parliamentary cooperation between Armenia and Germany and valued the reliable partnership. Minister Mnatsakanyan presented the recent political developments in Armenia.

The Armenian FM reaffirmed the commitment of the new Government of Armenia to implement the mandate given by the people, which are strengthening democratic processes, rule of law, protecting basic human rights and freedoms, ensuring justice and uncompromised fight against corruption through reforms.

The Chairman of the German Bundestag saluted the exclusively peaceful nature of the changes in Armenia that took place in the sidelines of the Constitution and the laws.

The interlocutors referred to the cooperation between Armenia and the EU. In this context Minister Mnatsakanyan underlined the importance of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Minister Mnatsakanyan talked about the ratification process by the member states, hoping a soon ratification by the parliament of Germany.

At the request of the Chairman of the Bundestag, Minister Mnatsakanyan presented the foreign policy priorities of Armenia, and approaches towards regional and international issues and their solutions.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented to Wolfgang Schäuble the approaches and priorities of the Armenian side towards the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict in the sidelines of the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs. FM Mnatsakanyan highlighted the establishment of peace-oriented atmosphere for progressing in the negotiation process.



Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan