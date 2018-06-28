Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-06-18

YEREVAN, 28 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 june, USD exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 482.07 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.24 drams to 557.95 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.63 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.61 drams to 631.56 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 88.75 drams to 19444.93 drams. Silver price down by 0.24 drams to 251.24 drams. Platinum price down by 62.27 drams to 13329.06 drams.