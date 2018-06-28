PM Pashinyan, spouse Anna Hakobyan attend soprano Lianna Harutyunyan's solo concert

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan attended soprano Lianna Harutyunyan's solo concert at Aram Khachaturyan Concert Hall that took place in the sidelines of the 19th“Yerevan Perspectives” International Music Festival. Artistic director and principal conductor was Eduard Topchyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

The 19th“Yerevan Perspectives” International Music Festival is held under high auspices of Prime Minister Pashinyan.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan