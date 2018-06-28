YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia met on June 28 to hold discussions with the judges of the Criminal Court of Armenia. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Judicial Department of Armenia Vazgen Rshtuni elected Chairman of Criminal Court of Appeal in a secret ballot.

He received 8 votes, Marabyan Sergey and Sahakyan Tigran received 1 vote each.

