Bako Sahakyan received Armenia’s minister of education and science

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received on June 28 Armenian minister of education and science Arayik Haroutyunyan to discuss issues related to cooperation between the two Armenian states in the sphere of education and science.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President;s Office, Artsakh Republic minister of education, science and sport Narine Aghabalyan partook at the meeting.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan