Artsakh’s President receives deputy foreign minister of Armenia
YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received deputy foreign minister of the Republic of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan on June 28.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, issues related to the cooperation between the two Armenian states in the foreign policy sphere were discussed during the meeting attended by Artsakh Republic foreign minister Masis Mayilyan.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
