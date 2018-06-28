FM Mnatsakanyan meets with Chairman of the German-Armenian Forum 

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who paid an official visit to Germany on June 28, met with Chairman of the German-Armenian Forum Albert Weiler.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, greeting the Chairman of the Forum, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed satisfaction of the high level cooperation between Armenia and Germany, in which the German-Armenian Forum established in 2015, has had a significant role. The Minister underlined that Armenia values Germany’s role as an important partner for Armenia both in term of politics and economy.

Albert Weiler presented to FM Mnatsakanyan the activities and the upcoming projects of the Forum aimed at the expansion of Armenian-German political, economic, cultural and scientific ties and fostering multilayer cooperation.

In the context of the adoption of the resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide by the Bundestag, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan emphasized that that resolution is very important for the Armenian people interms of restoration of justice.

Referring to the recent developments in Armenia, Minister Mnatsakanyan noted that the new Government has proved by its activities its persistence to eradicate corruption, ensure justice and equality for all in the social and economic spheres. The Minister underlined that the Armenian authorities attach great importance to the support of international partners.

The interlocutors also referred to Armenia-EU relations. In this context the Armenian FM noted that some EU member states have already ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, and now Armenia expects the ratification by the Bundestag.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented to the Chairman of the German-Armenian Forum the approaches and priorities of the Armenian side towards the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict in the sidelines of the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.



