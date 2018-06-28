President Sarkissian holds luncheon with members of Congressional Armenian Caucus in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a luncheon with the leadership staff of the Congressional Armenian Caucus in Washington D.C. on June 28, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President is in the US to take part in the annual Folklife Festival of the Smithsonian Institution, which will feature Armenian cultural events.

