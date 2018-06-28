President Sarkissian meets with Armenian-American employees of World Bank and IMF in Washington D.C.
YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with a group of members of the club of ethnic Armenian employees of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington D.C. on June 27, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The Armenian President is in the US to take part in the annual Folklife Festival of the Smithsonian Institution, which will feature Armenian cultural events.
