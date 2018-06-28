Sarkissian-Pompeo courtesy call possible in Washington D.C. – Armenian presidential office says

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. According to a local media report, Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian will pay a courtesy call on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on June 29 in the State Department in Washington D.C.

ARMENPRESS asked Sarkissian’s Office to confirm the report. “A courtesy call is possible”, the president’s office replied.

RFE/RL’s Armenian service – Azatutyun – reported citing Reuters that Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will have a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington D.C.

The Armenian President is in the US to take part in the annual Folklife Festival of the Smithsonian Institution, which will feature Armenian cultural events.

