Putin, Trump to meet in Helsinki on July 16

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will meet in Helsinki, the capital of Finland, on July 16, the Kremlin said in a statement, reports TASS.

“Under the agreement, the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will take place on July 16 in Helsinki”, the statement said.

The two leaders will discuss “the current state and prospects of further development of Russian-US relations and also vital issues of the international agenda”, it said.

Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov earlier told reporters that the venue of the summit is convenient for both sides. The meeting is likely to last several hours: there will be a protocol event, a tete-a-tete meeting and a joint news conference. Ushakov suggested that Putin and Trump could make a joint statement following the summit.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan