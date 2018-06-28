Georgia to be represented at Yerevan La Francophonie summit at high level

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan on June 28 met with new Georgian foreign minister David Zalkaliani, the Armenian Embassy in Tbilisi told Armenpress.

The Armenian Ambassador congratulated the minister on his appointment, wished him success and expressed hope that during his tenure the Armenian-Georgian friendly ties will further deepen.

During the meeting the sides discussed wide range of issues of bilateral relations, touched upon high-level mutual visits, bilateral commercial ties, tourism and etc.

In his remarks Ambassador Sadoyan touched upon the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement and the opportunities as provided by the agreement. The Georgian FM stated that taking into account the Georgian experience in this direction, Armenia can always expect Georgia’s support.

The Ambassador introduced the minister on the details of the summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie which will be held this year in Yerevan. The Georgian FM stated that Georgia will be represented at that major event at a high level.

The Ambassador also attached importance to solving the entry issues of Syrian-Armenians to Georgia as soon as possible, stating that the Syrian-Armenians, being as full citizens of Armenia, should not face problems while entering brotherly Georgia.

The Georgian minister emphasized with satisfaction the number of Armenian tourists visiting Georgia in the recent years.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan