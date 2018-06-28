Ambassador Tumanyan introduces Armenia’s favorable investment conditions in Iran

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. By the joint initiative of the Armenian Embassy in Iran and the Iran-Armenia Chamber of Commerce, a meeting was held at the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) on June 26 dedicated to the discussion of the Armenian-Iranian relations, cooperation development prospects and the opportunities to carry out economic activity in Armenia, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The meeting was attended by numerous representatives of the ICCIMA and Iranian business circles.

Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan delivered report at the meeting, introducing the new situation in Armenia, the favorable investment conditions, main directions of economic development, the business environment, the new opportunities to improve the Armenian-Iranian economic partnership.

The Ambassador also touched upon the Armenian government’s anti-corruption actions, highlighting its direct positive effect on the investment activity.

