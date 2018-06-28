Consultations held between foreign ministries of Artsakh and Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. On June 28, in the ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, regular consultations were held between the foreign ministries of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia, the Artsakh MFA told Armenpress.

From the Artsakh side, deputy FMs Felix Khachatryan and Armine Alexanyan, as well as heads of the relevant departments of the ministry, and from the Republic of Armenia deputy FM Shavarsh Kocharyan participated in the consultations.

During the consultations, the sides discussed issues related to the activities of the foreign ministries in the information field. An exchange of opinions on the further steps to expand the international relations of Artsakh took place.

Within the frameworks of the consultations, Artsakh foreign minister Masis Mayilian received Shavarsh Kocharyan. During the meeting, the sides discussed the recent developments and the prospects for the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict. In this context, the importance of restoring the full-fledged trilateral format of negotiations with the equal participation of Artsakh was noted.

