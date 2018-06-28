Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 June

Orange UV index in Armenia: avoid direct sunlight – ministry says


YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Meteorologists of the ministry of emergency situations report a UV index 6 (Orange) in Armenia, which means risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. The ministry advices to avoid time in the sun between 11:00 – 15:00.

Clear skies and abundant sunshine is expected in Armenia in the coming days.  Temperature will reach +40 degrees Celsius.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 




