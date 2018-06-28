Special Investigative Service has political will to reveal March 1 case

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Special Investigative Service of Armenia Sasun Khachatryan assures that nothing hinders to reveal the March 1 case, reports Armenpress.

“The Special Investigative Service has a political will to reveal that case regardless of persons to be involved”, he told reporters before today’s Cabinet session.

Asked whether 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan will be questioned over this case, the SIS chief said: “I will release the information to the extent that it will not harm the investigation of the case. But I can state that there is no constraint for questioning someone, there is a will to revel the case”.

Sasun Khachatryan added that information on the process of the case will soon be posted at the Service’s official website.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan