Prescription-only healthcare law postponed until summer of 2019


YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The inception of the law restricting the free sale of medications (prescription-only) has been postponed until July 1, 2019, with the exception of the sale of drugs containing narcotic or psychotropic substances, antiviral drugs, antibiotics, antifungal drugs, vaccines and several other types of medicines.  

The decision to postpone the inception of the law has been approved at today’s Cabinet meeting.

