Officers were unaware of firearm permit status of former president’s brother upon detention, says police chief

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valery Osipyan says police did not know whether or not the weapons in possession of Alexander Sargsyan, the younger brother of former President Serzh Sargsyan, were legal when officers detained Alexander Sargsyan on June 25.

Talking to reporters before the Cabinet meeting today, Osipyan said police detained Alexander Sargsyan to check the report. “We had information that Alexander Sargsyan is carrying weapons on himself and in his car. He was detained to check this information, but the weapons were legal and are now undergoing [forensic ballistics],” Osipyan said.

In response to a reporter’s question about Sargsyan’s release, Osipyan said no one has instructed him to do so, and that he “carries out his duties as required by the Constitution and the law”.

Alexander Sargsyan was detained in suspicion of illegal possession of firearms. He was released the same day.

