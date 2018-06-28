Trump to hold talks with Italy’s PM at White House
YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump will receive Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the White House on July 30, the White House said in a statement, Reuters reported.
“Italy is NATO’s key ally, leading partner in Afghanistan and Iraq and the key to ensuring stability in the Mediterranean region”, the statement said. “The United States and Italy will look to deepen cooperation in addressing global conflicts and promoting economic prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic”.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
