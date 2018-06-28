Former security official remanded in custody pending trial for white-collar crime charges

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Former security official Vachagan Ghazaryan (pictured in the photo) , the former first deputy chief of the state protection service of Armenia’s national security service who was arrested on June 25 and later charged for illicit enrichment and false asset declaration, has been remanded in custody pending trial, the special investigative committee said.

On June 27, the special investigative service filed a motion to a Yerevan court requesting to remand Ghazaryan in custody. The motion was approved.

The investigation continues, the special investigative committee said.

At the time of his arrest, Ghazaryan had a bag full of cash with him.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan