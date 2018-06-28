14 ex-members of PACE deprived of right to access Council of Europe and Parliamentary Assembly premises for life

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The Rules of Procedure, Immunities and Institutional Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) went on to examine the corruption reports during the assembly’s summer session.

Head of the Armenian delegation to PACE Arpine Hovhannisyan (pictured in the photo), the deputy Speaker of Parliament of Armenia, said on Facebook that the committee has sanctioned the parliamentarians who are mentioned in the reports.

“As I had informed earlier, the independent investigative body of PACE had presented its report on corruption processes in PACE at the spring sitting. The Rules of Procedure, Immunities and Institutional Affairs Committee immediately touched upon the report. The committee continued working over the reports during the summer session,” she said, adding that the sanctioned parliamentarians have been separated as former and present.

The sanctioned parliamentarians include Alain Destexhe, Luca Volontè, Agustín Conde, Karin Strenz, Elkhan Suleymanov, Göran Lindblad, Tadeusz Iwiński and others.

The PACE Committee on Rules of Procedure has found that fourteen former members of the Assembly named in the report of the Independent Investigation Body looking into allegations of corruption within the Assembly have breached its Code of Conduct, and ruled that they should be deprived of the right to access Council of Europe and Parliamentary Assembly premises for life.

This was the third hearing of the Rules Committee concerning the conduct of individual members, using powers in the Assembly’s Code of Conduct, and forms part of the Assembly’s follow-up to the report of the Investigation Body. Two previous hearings took place on 25 April and 15 May 2018. The committee will be continuing its hearings of PACE serving and former members at its next meeting.

