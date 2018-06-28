Former Fox News executive gets top White House job - CNN

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Former Fox News co-president Bill Shine has accepted a senior position in the US President Donald Trump administration, a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN Wednesday.

While the details of his hiring are still being finalized, he is not expected to become the communications director -- a position he discussed at length with President Donald Trump at least twice in the past that has been left vacant since Hope Hicks left the White House in March, CNN reports.

Instead, Shine will likely become the deputy chief of staff in charge of communications.

Shine was the co-president of Fox News who stepped down last year after he was criticized for the way he handled sexual harassment claims at the network. Though he and Trump are not personally close, they know each other well, a source familiar with their relationship told CNN.

A person familiar with the matter told CNN that Hannity had been pushing Shine for the position of White House communications director behind the scenes "big time" over the last several months.

He has been in talks several times about taking this position -- most recently in March, as reported by CNN.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan