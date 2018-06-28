Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 June

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-06-18


LONDON, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 2.57% to $2198.00, copper price down by 0.45% to $6690.00, lead price up by 0.99% to $2437.00, nickel price up by 1.16% to $14775.00, tin price down by 1.49% to $19850.00, zinc price up by 1.20% to $2877.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $79000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





