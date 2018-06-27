Armenian-American internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian plants ‘Olympia’ tree outside Yerevan’s TUMO

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American internet entrepreneur and co-founder, executive chairman of social news website Reddit has planted a tree in the park outside Yerevan’s TUMO Center For Creative Technologies. Ohanian arrived in Armenia on June 26.

“Planting the first of hopefully many trees outside TUMO with the Armenian Tree Project.

I named this one "Olympia." She's got two trees now, one at each of her homes: Florida & Hayastan [Armenia]”, Ohanian said on Instagram, referring to his baby daughter.

Ohanian married tennis superstar Serena Williams in 2017 and the couple welcomed their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian in September of the same year.

Alexis Ohanian has already had a meeting with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan during the day. During the meeting, speaking about the recent democratic government change in Armenia, Ohanian said he has never been so proud of being Armenian.

