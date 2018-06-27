PM Pashinyan, Swedish Ambassador discuss development of relations

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Mnister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Sweden to Armenia Martina Quick.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM noted that the Government of Armenia is interested in developing relations in various spheres with Sweden and in this context highlighted the activities of the Ambassador for recording concrete results. Nikol Pashinyan underlines the necessity of increasing the volume of trade turnover, adding the Cabinet of Armenia attaches great importance to attracting foreign investments and expansion of business ties. The PM underlines that the new authorities of Armenia have set an ambitious task for themselves, adding that the implementation of it is a pleasant obligation for them.

The Ambassador assured that she will make all efforts to give new impetus to bilateral cooperation. Martina Quick noted that Sweden is ready for a close cooperation with Armenia in the directions of strengthening democracy, fight against corruption, human rights protection, economic development and other directions.

The interlocutors also referred to the future development of Armenia-EU relations. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the Eastern Partnership initiative and the implementation of the programs provided by Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan