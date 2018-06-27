Foreign Minister of Belarus, OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs discuss NK conflict

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Belarus.

The Co-chairs and the Special Representative presented to the Belarusian FM their efforts aimed at the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict and details on the situation on the contact line.

During the meeting issues related to the activities of the Minsk Group were discussed, as well as the possible participation of Belarus in the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabak conflict.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan