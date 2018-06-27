Putin, Trump meeting will take place, details to be announced June 28

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Moscow and Washington have agreed on the date and venue for a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, the details will be announced on Thursday, June 28, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters following meeting between the Russian leader and US National Security Adviser John Bolton.

"The two countries have discussed the issue for a long time, it has been discussed through closed channels. I can say that an agreement has been reached on holding the summit, even an agreement on the date and venue. We will presumably announce that tomorrow together with our US counterparts," Ushakov said on Wednesday.

The Kremlin aide noted that the two presidents would meet at a "comfortable" venue in a third country. "Before the meeting [with Putin] contacts behind closed doors were held to agree the parameters and possibility of such a meeting [of the Russian and US leaders]," Ushakov said

"A very convenient place for us and the American side has been selected in a third country," he added.

According to Ushakov, the summit is likely to last several hours. "It’s also highly likely that the two Presidents will meet in the middle of the day. Beyond any doubt, there will be a tete-a-tete meeting, a protocol event of some kind - a working breakfast I think - and then a joint news conference," he said.

Ushakov added that Putin had conveyed a verbal message to Trump. "Our president conveyed some thoughts to John Bolton that were intended exclusively for Trump. The conversation had a format of negotiations, nothing was handed over in a written form," he stressed.

Speaking about Putin’s message, Ushakov explained that the Russian president wished his US counterpart every success and all the best. "Our president stressed that he assigned high priority to the upcoming meeting, would get ready for it and sent Trump his best regards," he said.



Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan