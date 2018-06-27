Charges pressed against Vachagan Ghazaryan, former high ranking security official

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Charges have been pressed against Vachagan Ghazaryan, former high ranking security, who had been arrested on June 25. Ghazaryan is charged for providing false information in asset declaration, or hiding the information subject to declaration and unlawful enrichment, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Special Investigation Service.

He was the first deputy chief of the state protection service until May 17, 2018.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan