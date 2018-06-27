Nikol Pashinyan meets with Alexis Ohanian

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan hosted co-founder of Reddit social network Alexis Ohanian at the Government of Armenia. “Speaking about the non-violent, velvet, popular revolution in Armenia, he said that he has never been so proud to be Armenian”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Earlier today, Alexis Ohanian posted a video from TUMO’s garden, saying that he is inspired by the students of TUMO center for creative technologies. In the footage he greets in Armenian and says, “Every time I come to Armenia I get more and more inspired by what happens at TUMO. It’s a world class institution. I am an entrepreneur and investor in the technological sphere and I am proud to see such a wonderful institution here, in Armenia. It’s so good and power like I have seen at Silicon Valley or other major technological hubs. I am so proud and inspired to see the changes that bring Armenia to the 21st century in this wonderful way. Continue to be so smart, you inspire me”, Ohanian said.

Alexis Ohanian posted a photo on his “Instagram” page, writing that one of his best friends presented him with an Armenian copper coin, with Noyan Tapan and Ararat decorations. “Since then I keep it with me wherever I go”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan