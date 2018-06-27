Armenian FM to pay official visit to Berlin

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay an official visit to Berlin on June 28-29, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia.

During the visit the Armenian Minister is scheduled to meet with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble and other state officials.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will also meet with President of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation Norbert Lammert.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan