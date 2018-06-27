Armenian FM to pay official visit to Berlin
YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay an official visit to Berlin on June 28-29, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia.
During the visit the Armenian Minister is scheduled to meet with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble and other state officials.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will also meet with President of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation Norbert Lammert.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:10 Nikol Pashinyan meets with Alexis Ohanian
- 17:54 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-06-18
- 17:53 Asian Stocks - 27-06-18
- 17:45 Armenian FM to pay official visit to Berlin
- 17:39 Yerevan Mayor meets Vice Governor of St. Petersburg
- 17:30 Alexis Ohanian inspired by TUMO students
- 17:25 Justice minister emphasizes holding snap parliamentary elections in Armenia at Venice Commission session
- 17:12 Yerevan City Hall doesn’t confirm report on Mayor’s resignation
- 16:57 Lower house of Romanian parliament ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement
- 16:35 Delegation of St. Petersburg pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan Memorial
- 16:03 Shirak SC’s sporting manager charged with bribery in match-fixing scandal
- 15:58 Armenian government plans to introduce visa waiver for Albania, Lebanon, Turkmenistan and Canada
- 15:07 Ucom offers “Affordable Internet Bundles in Georgia”
- 14:57 Attempts to abuse and politicize BSEC platform negatively affect multilateral economic cooperation, Armenian FM says at Yerevan ministerial meeting
- 14:37 Armenia will continue to be actively involved in BSEC activities
- 14:05 “Cheerful, open person” - Prominent blogger Alexander Lapshin meets Armenian president in USA
- 14:01 PM Pashinyan appoints Artak Nahapetyan director of Rescue Service
- 13:58 PM appoints new chairman of military-industrial committee
- 13:56 PM appoints lieutenant governors for Syunik, Gegharkunik provinces
- 13:49 Acting mayor of Armavir named
- 13:48 New Armenia must be a powerful country, Armenian president says
- 13:29 Attempts to politicize BSEC activity are unacceptable – Armenia’s deputy FM
- 13:15 Alexis Ohanian arrives in Armenia
- 13:00 Manhunt underway as jailed MP’s wife still at large
- 11:51 Yerevan hosts BSEC foreign ministerial council sitting
- 10:41 President Sarkissian signs law on accumulative pension system adopted by Parliament
- 10:32 Armenian President delivers remarks before US Congress and Senate members in Washington D.C.
- 10:18 Ratification of Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement should be accelerated – EuroNest PA
- 10:16 European Parliament will ratify Armenia-EU Agreement next month – EAFJD chairman
- 10:08 Armenians again prefer countries offering affordable sea rest for this summer
- 09:47 Armenia’s Migration Service takes practical steps to deepen cooperation with UNHCR
- 09:17 Earthquake registered in Azerbaijan: Shocks felt in Artsakh
- 09:04 European Stocks - 26-06-18
- 09:03 US stocks up - 26-06-18
- 09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-06-18
12:48, 06.22.2018
Viewed 2463 times Armenian sprinter Gayane Chiloyan wins U20 Balkan Championship in Istanbul
14:30, 06.22.2018
Viewed 2133 times Many US-based Armenians willing to repatriate after government change, says Glendale Mayor
22:05, 06.21.2018
Viewed 1900 times NSS Armenia detains Arakel Movsisyan, aka Shmays
17:17, 06.23.2018
Viewed 1878 times Senior Armenian lawmaker raises concerns in a letter addressed to U.S. congressmen over American helicopters showing up in Azerbaijan
16:24, 06.21.2018
Viewed 1844 times Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s blockade of Armenia contradicts fundamental principles of PABSEC, Sharmazanov says in Tirana sitting