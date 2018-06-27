Yerevan Mayor meets Vice Governor of St. Petersburg

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan met with Vice Governor of St. Petersburg Anna Mityanina who arrived in Armenia on the sidelines of the Days of St. Petersburg, the Yerevan City Hall told Armenpress.

During the meeting Mayor Margaryan once again reaffirmed the City Hall’s readiness to further develop and strengthen the multilateral cooperation with the Russian city.

In her turn Anna Mityanina thanked for the warm reception and the readiness to strengthen and deepen the mutual partnership, as well as assured that this readiness is mutual.

The Yerevan Mayor once again assured that the City Hall highly values the close cooperation with the St. Petersburg government and is always ready to support initiation and implementation of new programs within its powers.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan