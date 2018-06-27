Justice minister emphasizes holding snap parliamentary elections in Armenia at Venice Commission session

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan introduced the details of his working visit to Venice, reports Armenpress.

The minister said on Facebook that during his remarks at the 115th plenary session of the Venice Commission he stated that Armenia’s current government is the most democratic one in the region, moreover, the Armenian Diaspora fully supports Armenia’s government.

“I have stated that our government has set a task before itself to build a country where a person will feel herself/himself happy. The greatest mission of our government is to return to the people their indisputable right to form power”, the minister said.

He also informed that during his remarks he mainly focused on holding snap parliamentary elections in Armenia, and for this purpose it is necessary to provide respective legislative and technical conditions to organize and hold free and fair elections.

“I have also briefly outlined the direction of our changes. The main emphasis was the following: refuse from the ranked voting system by ensuring a clear proportional electoral system, introduce double voting prevention mechanisms, clear the electoral lists and make the right to judicial protection practically feasible and etc”, the minister said.

