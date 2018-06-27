Yerevan City Hall doesn’t confirm report on Mayor’s resignation

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan City Hall’s director for information and PR Arthur Gevorgyan is not confirming reports on Mayor Taron Margaryan’s resignation.

ARMENPRESS asked Gevorgyan to comment on City Council’s Yelk faction leader Davit Khajakyan’s statement, who had claimed that Mayor Taron Margaryan has already written a resignation letter.

Gevorgyan said they don’t have such information. “I have seen the statement, I do not confirm it and I am saying that there is no such information”, he said.

Yesterday the Mayor did not attend a sitting of the City Council, citing health issues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan