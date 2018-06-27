Lower house of Romanian parliament ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The lower house (Chamber of Deputies) of the Romanian parliament has ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Armenian Ambassador to Romania Sergey Minasyan said, reports Armenpress.

“On June 27 the lower house of the Romanian parliament unanimously (255 votes in favor, 0 votes against) ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement by submitting it to the Senate for the final ratification”, the Ambassador said.

Armenia and the European Union signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in Brussels on November 24, 2017. Among the EU member states the Agreement has been ratified by Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Bulgaria. The lower house of the Polish parliament has also ratified the CEPA.

The Armenian Parliament has ratified the Agreement on April 11, 2018.

