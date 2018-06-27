Delegation of St. Petersburg pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan Memorial

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Vice Governor of St. Petersburg Anna Mityanina, while on an official visit in Yerevan, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, the Yerevan City Hall told Armenpress.

The delegation members were accompanied by Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Davit Ohanyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan