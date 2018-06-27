Delegation of St. Petersburg pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan Memorial
YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Vice Governor of St. Petersburg Anna Mityanina, while on an official visit in Yerevan, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, the Yerevan City Hall told Armenpress.
The delegation members were accompanied by Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Davit Ohanyan.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 17:54 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-06-18
- 17:53 Asian Stocks - 27-06-18
- 17:39 Yerevan Mayor meets Vice Governor of St. Petersburg
- 17:25 Justice minister emphasizes holding snap parliamentary elections in Armenia at Venice Commission session
- 17:12 Yerevan City Hall doesn’t confirm report on Mayor’s resignation
- 16:57 Lower house of Romanian parliament ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement
- 16:35 Delegation of St. Petersburg pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan Memorial
- 16:03 Shirak SC’s sporting manager charged with bribery in match-fixing scandal
- 15:58 Armenian government plans to introduce visa waiver for Albania, Lebanon, Turkmenistan and Canada
- 15:07 Ucom offers “Affordable Internet Bundles in Georgia”
- 14:57 Attempts to abuse and politicize BSEC platform negatively affect multilateral economic cooperation, Armenian FM says at Yerevan ministerial meeting
- 14:37 Armenia will continue to be actively involved in BSEC activities
- 14:05 “Cheerful, open person” - Prominent blogger Alexander Lapshin meets Armenian president in USA
- 14:01 PM Pashinyan appoints Artak Nahapetyan director of Rescue Service
- 13:58 PM appoints new chairman of military-industrial committee
- 13:56 PM appoints lieutenant governors for Syunik, Gegharkunik provinces
- 13:49 Acting mayor of Armavir named
- 13:48 New Armenia must be a powerful country, Armenian president says
- 13:29 Attempts to politicize BSEC activity are unacceptable – Armenia’s deputy FM
- 13:15 Alexis Ohanian arrives in Armenia
- 13:00 Manhunt underway as jailed MP’s wife still at large
- 11:51 Yerevan hosts BSEC foreign ministerial council sitting
- 10:41 President Sarkissian signs law on accumulative pension system adopted by Parliament
- 10:32 Armenian President delivers remarks before US Congress and Senate members in Washington D.C.
- 10:18 Ratification of Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement should be accelerated – EuroNest PA
- 10:16 European Parliament will ratify Armenia-EU Agreement next month – EAFJD chairman
- 10:08 Armenians again prefer countries offering affordable sea rest for this summer
- 09:47 Armenia’s Migration Service takes practical steps to deepen cooperation with UNHCR
- 09:17 Earthquake registered in Azerbaijan: Shocks felt in Artsakh
- 09:04 European Stocks - 26-06-18
- 09:03 US stocks up - 26-06-18
- 09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-06-18
- 09:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 26-06-18
- 08:59 Oil Prices Up - 26-06-18
- 06.26-21:12 No conflict in South Caucasus can have military solution – Armen Ashotyan’s remarks at EURONEST PA
12:48, 06.22.2018
Viewed 2454 times Armenian sprinter Gayane Chiloyan wins U20 Balkan Championship in Istanbul
14:30, 06.22.2018
Viewed 2125 times Many US-based Armenians willing to repatriate after government change, says Glendale Mayor
22:05, 06.21.2018
Viewed 1896 times NSS Armenia detains Arakel Movsisyan, aka Shmays
17:17, 06.23.2018
Viewed 1872 times Senior Armenian lawmaker raises concerns in a letter addressed to U.S. congressmen over American helicopters showing up in Azerbaijan
16:24, 06.21.2018
Viewed 1840 times Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s blockade of Armenia contradicts fundamental principles of PABSEC, Sharmazanov says in Tirana sitting