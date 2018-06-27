Shirak SC’s sporting manager charged with bribery in match-fixing scandal

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Amid an ongoing investigation into football match fixing, the investigative committee has charged Ararat Harutyunyan, the sporting director of Gyumri’s Shirak, with bribery.

Harutyunyan, a retired footballer, is accused in bribing defender Edward Kpodo of Yerevan’s Banants earlier in May to deliver a poor performance and fix the match in favor of Shirak.

The sporting manager and the footballer met in Harutyunyan’s car, where the defender accepted 1000 dollars as a prepayment. Harutyunyan told the footballer that he would give another 4000 dollars after the match, according to the investigative committee.

Kpodo himself used to play for Harutyunyan’s club.

The footballer took the bribe, but immediately went to notify his club’s executives. Kpodo said he took the money because Shirak owed him money in unpaid bonuses. He even showed phone messages proving his claim.

Harutyunyan has been charged as the investigation continues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan