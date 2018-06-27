Armenia will continue to be actively involved in BSEC activities

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia attaches importance to the activity of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation and will continue to be actively involved in the organization’s activities, by paying a specific focus on its economic component, Karen Nazaryan – deputy foreign minister of Armenia, said during a press conference in Yerevan after the meeting of the BSEC foreign minister’s council, reports Armenpress.

He stated that it was a great honor for Armenia to chair at the organization. During that period they have concentrated on the organization’s priority directions, such as trade and economic development, telecommunications, energy, transport, tourism, science, technologies, small and medium enterprise and etc.

“It was a great honor for Armenia to chair at this organization. I want to state that our country coordinates the organization’s IT and telecommunications field for two-year term. As you know, this field is one of the priorities of the Armenian government, and we attach importance to the maximum deepening of the international cooperation in this field within the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation”, the deputy FM said, adding that this year the draft for small and medium IT entrepreneurs presented by Armenia has been approved in May.

He also informed that today during the ministerial meeting they have summed up the works carried out during Armenia’s chairmanship at the organization, as well as their results. “Armenia assumed the chairmanship in December 2017. This was our country’s 5th chairmanship at the organization during which the Armenian delegation held 14 meetings of working groups, 1 session of the foreign ministers’ council, 2 session of senior official committee. Two ministerial meetings on education and tourism affairs were held, based on the results of which declarations were adopted”, the deputy minister said.

BSEC Secretary General Michael Christides noted with satisfaction that the Yerevan meeting was attended by delegations from all member states. “I can state with pleasure that the representatives of our 12 member states with their delegations were attending this meeting. Important decisions were adopted during the work of senior officials which outline new initiatives”, the official said.

Michael Christides added that they have achieved a lot in their activities, and today’s meeting reaffirmed those achievements. “It was a very important meeting, thank you for the warm reception and for excellent organization. Today’s meeting was important for symbolic and significant reasons. It was symbolic as we marked the 26th anniversary of our organization in June, as well as the 20th jubilee of our charter. The significant reason was the intensive activity Armenia carried out in the past six months during its chairmanship”, the BSEC Secretary General said.

The meeting of the BSEC Council of Foreign Ministers has kicked off in Yerevan on June 27. Azerbaijan assumed chairmanship of BSEC from Armenia at the event.