PM Pashinyan appoints Artak Nahapetyan director of Rescue Service


YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Artak Nahapetyan has been appointed director of the Rescue Service, reports Armenpress.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan         

 




