PM appoints new chairman of military-industrial committee


YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Avetik Kerobyan to serve as chairman of the military-industrial committee, the government’s press service said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




