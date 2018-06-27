PM appoints new chairman of military-industrial committee
YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Avetik Kerobyan to serve as chairman of the military-industrial committee, the government’s press service said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
