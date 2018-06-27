PM appoints lieutenant governors for Syunik, Gegharkunik provinces

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Lieutenant Governors for the provinces of Syunik and Gegharkunik.

Gor Tadevosyan and Narek Babayan were named as Lt. Governors of Syunik, while Vahan Zaroyan was named Lt. Governor of Gegharkunik.

