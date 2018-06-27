PM appoints lieutenant governors for Syunik, Gegharkunik provinces
YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Lieutenant Governors for the provinces of Syunik and Gegharkunik.
Gor Tadevosyan and Narek Babayan were named as Lt. Governors of Syunik, while Vahan Zaroyan was named Lt. Governor of Gegharkunik.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 14:05 “Cheerful, open person” - Prominent blogger Alexander Lapshin meets Armenian president in USA
- 14:01 PM Pashinyan appoints Artak Nahapetyan director of Rescue Service
- 13:58 PM appoints new chairman of military-industrial committee
- 13:56 PM appoints lieutenant governors for Syunik, Gegharkunik provinces
- 13:49 Acting mayor of Armavir named
- 13:48 New Armenia must be a powerful country, Armenian president says
- 13:29 Attempts to politicize BSEC activity are unacceptable – Armenia’s deputy FM
- 13:15 Alexis Ohanian arrives in Armenia
- 13:00 Manhunt underway as jailed MP’s wife still at large
- 11:51 Yerevan hosts BSEC foreign ministerial council sitting
- 10:41 President Sarkissian signs law on accumulative pension system adopted by Parliament
- 10:32 Armenian President delivers remarks before US Congress and Senate members in Washington D.C.
- 10:18 Ratification of Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement should be accelerated – EuroNest PA
- 10:16 European Parliament will ratify Armenia-EU Agreement next month – EAFJD chairman
- 10:08 Armenians again prefer countries offering affordable sea rest for this summer
- 09:47 Armenia’s Migration Service takes practical steps to deepen cooperation with UNHCR
- 09:17 Earthquake registered in Azerbaijan: Shocks felt in Artsakh
- 09:04 European Stocks - 26-06-18
- 09:03 US stocks up - 26-06-18
- 09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-06-18
- 09:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 26-06-18
- 08:59 Oil Prices Up - 26-06-18
- 06.26-21:12 No conflict in South Caucasus can have military solution – Armen Ashotyan’s remarks at EURONEST PA
- 06.26-20:45 Serj Tankian, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan exchange ideas on interesting projects
- 06.26-19:57 CoE ready to assist reform in Armenia
- 06.26-19:25 Justice Minister assures courts in Armenia are free, no one will be privileged
- 06.26-19:16 FM Mnatsakanyan receives representative of UNICEF to Armenia
- 06.26-18:04 Azerbaijan’s deputy foreign minister arrives in Armenia
- 06.26-17:34 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-06-18
- 06.26-17:33 Asian Stocks - 26-06-18
- 06.26-17:09 Armenian President meets with heads of major French enterprises in Paris
- 06.26-17:07 OSCE Secretary General, Russian deputy FM discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- 06.26-16:18 Vice Speaker Sharmazanov introduces Armenia’s stance on NK conflict settlement to Albanian parliament speaker
- 06.26-16:17 Central Bank maintains 6,0% refinancing rate
- 06.26-15:50 ‘Need more responsible and sensible negotiating party’ - Armenian FM comments on Aliyev’s statements
12:48, 06.22.2018
Viewed 2428 times Armenian sprinter Gayane Chiloyan wins U20 Balkan Championship in Istanbul
14:30, 06.22.2018
Viewed 2091 times Many US-based Armenians willing to repatriate after government change, says Glendale Mayor
22:05, 06.21.2018
Viewed 1872 times NSS Armenia detains Arakel Movsisyan, aka Shmays
17:17, 06.23.2018
Viewed 1852 times Senior Armenian lawmaker raises concerns in a letter addressed to U.S. congressmen over American helicopters showing up in Azerbaijan
16:24, 06.21.2018
Viewed 1818 times Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s blockade of Armenia contradicts fundamental principles of PABSEC, Sharmazanov says in Tirana sitting