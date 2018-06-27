Attempts to politicize BSEC activity are unacceptable – Armenia’s deputy FM

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. During a press conference following the session of the foreign ministers’ council of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) in Yerevan, Armenia’s deputy foreign minister Karen Nazaryan stated that some attempts to politicize the activity of the organization are unacceptable, reports Armenpress.

“The Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation is a regional economic cooperation structure, therefore, we believe that certain attempts to politicize the activity of the organization are unacceptable through the adoption of political documents that exceed the scope of its powers and contradict the Charter”, the deputy FM said.

He stated that in recent years the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) is distinguished in this regard within the frames of which politicized statements and declarations are being adopted. “Today we had a chance to talk about this with the representatives of the member states”, Karen Nazaryan said.

The meeting of the BSEC Council of Foreign Ministers has kicked off in Yerevan on June 27. Representatives of all member states of the organization have arrived in Yerevan for the meeting, including Azerbaijan’s deputy minister of foreign affairs Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev and Turkish foreign ministry’s head of multilateral economic cooperation department Ömer Gücük. Azerbaijan will assume chairmanship of BSEC from Armenia at the event.

Armenia, Albania, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine are members of BSEC.

