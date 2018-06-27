Yerevan hosts BSEC foreign ministerial council sitting

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) foreign ministerial council sitting has kicked off in Yerevan, Armenia.

Representatives of all member states of the organization have arrived in Yerevan for the meeting, including Azerbaijan’s deputy minister of foreign affairs Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev and Turkish foreign ministry’s head of multilateral economic cooperation department Ömer Gücük.

Azerbaijan will assume chairmanship of BSEC from Armenia at the event.

Armenia’s deputy FM Garen Nazarian and BSEC Secretary General Michael Christides are expected to deliver a joint press conference.

Armenia, Albania, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine are members of BSEC.

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan