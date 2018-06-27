President Sarkissian signs law on accumulative pension system adopted by Parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The laws concern making amendments in the law on Accumulative Pensions, changes and amendments in the Tax Code, an amendment in the law on Normative legal acts, change and amendments in the law on Charity, amendments and changes in the law on Military Service and Status of Serviceman and etc.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan