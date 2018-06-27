Armenian President delivers remarks before US Congress and Senate members in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who arrived in the US on a three-day working visit, delivered remarks on June 26 at the reception held in the US Senate’s Dirksen building, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia and the Armenian-American diplomatic ties, reports Armenpress.

The event was organized by the joint efforts of the Armenian Embassy in the US, the ARF Eastern Region Central Committee and the Armenian National Committee of Washington D.C..

The event was attended by Armenian-American community representatives, the US Congress and Senate members, top US officials and etc.

President Armen Sarkissian arrived in the US on June 26 to participate in the annual Folklife Festival of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C. which will be dedicated to the Armenian cultural heritage.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan