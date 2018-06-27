Ratification of Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement should be accelerated – EuroNest PA

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. During the plenary session of the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly, the urgent resolution presented by the initiative of the chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, head of the Armenian delegation to the structure Armen Ashotyan and the delegation has been approved with 41 votes in favor, 5 votes against and 5 abstentions, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The resolution relates to the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in the national parliaments of the EU member states.

The urgent resolution, citing the ratification of the CEPA by the Armenian Parliament in 2018 as one more confirmation of Armenia’s commitment to further strategic and ambitious relations with the EU, calls on the national parliaments of the EU member states to ratify the Agreement without unnecessary delays.

The resolution attaches importance to the ratification of the Armenia-EU Agreement before the 2019 elections of the European Parliament.

