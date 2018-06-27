Armenia’s Migration Service takes practical steps to deepen cooperation with UNHCR

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Christoph Bierwirth, Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Armenia, congratulated new head of the Migration Service Armen Ghazaryan, stating that migration issues are very important for Armenia, and the UNHCR is not the only structure in this field, but it plays a key role, reports Armenpress.

“One of our achievements is that during these years we have tried to gather both public and state bodies, as well as to establish contacts with donor organizations and Diaspora structures”, Mr. Bierwirth said.

In his turn head of the Migration Service Armen Ghazaryan stated that the UNHCR is not the only partner of the Service, but it is the major one, and the close cooperation will continue with new approaches and solutions.

UNHCR provides both technical and expert support, in particular a number of practical steps have been taken for making the national legislation on refugees and asylum in accordance with the international legal obligations.

The sides also discussed several steps outlined in the context of the current cooperation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan