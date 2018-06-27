Earthquake registered in Azerbaijan: Shocks felt in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. On June 27, at 02:20 local time, the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Armenian ministry of emergency situations registered an earthquake at the northern latitude 38.800 and eastern longitude 48.600 geographic coordinates (Azerbaijan, 21km north-west from the city of Lankaran) with 4.4 magnitude and 10 km depth, Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

The tremor measured magnitude 6 point at the epicenter area.

The earthquake was felt in the territory of the Republic of Artsakh, with 2-3 point at Hadrut town and 2 point at capital Stepanakert.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan