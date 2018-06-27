LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-06-18

LONDON, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.11% to $2143.00, copper price down by 0.97% to $6720.00, lead price down by 0.58% to $2413.00, nickel price down by 3.44% to $14605.00, tin price down by 1.10% to $20150.00, zinc price down by 1.64% to $2843.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $79000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.