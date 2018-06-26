No conflict in South Caucasus can have military solution – Armen Ashotyan’s remarks at EURONEST PA

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Head of Armenian delegation to the EURONEST PA Armen Ashotyan delivered remarks at the plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly, emphasizing the importance of peace and stability in South Caucasus. ARMENPRESS reports Ashotyan said in his speech that it should be a commonly accepted principle that no conflict in South Caucasus can have a military solution.

In this context Armen Ashotyan also Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.”Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement should exclusively be based on the principles of self-determination of peoples, territorial integrity and exclusion of use of force or the threat to use it”, Ashotyan said.

Armen Ashotyan also hoped that the Eastern Partnership area will once become a cradle of peace and cooperation.

Armen Ashotyan also referred to the recent domestic political developments in Armenia and the importance of the ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA by the member states before 2019 elections of the European Parliament.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan